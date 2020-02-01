Home | News | General | NPPF president Uboh-Idris faces life ban

Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation (NPPF) president, Queen Uboh-Idris, could be facing a life ban if the recommendations of the investigative committee set up by the federation are anything to go by.

The head of the panel, Fred Edoreh, indicted Udoh-Idris of misconduct and gross violation of the federation’s constitution.

The panel which concluded the one-month investigative activities has Edoreh as Chairman, Pius Asaba as Secretary, with Sunny Odebode, Samuel Eke-Omah and Omende Thompson as other members.

Edoreh said the panel made painstaking efforts to make far-reaching decisions on the allegations of infractions committed by Uboh-Idris and found out there were some lapses in her manner of administration.

Edoreh disclosed that several invitations were sent to Uboh-Idris, but she did not at any point honour the invitation.

“Uboh-Idris told us that if she must accept our invitation, then, we should send a return ticket to her in Canada and also provide an accommodation at Oriental Hotels.

“She also demanded that we pay 2,000 dollars for the upkeep of her children to a nanny in Canada when she would be away to Nigeria. Obviously, the terms and conditions cannot be met.

“So, officially, Uboh-Idris did not appear before the panel. The only thing we had was some form of communication and few documents at our disposal,” he said.”The allegations were grievous and we eventually found out that there were indeed issues of unilateral actions and bad governance. She did not adhere to the code of conduct of the federation.

“The NPPF is not operating a Constitution, which is a problem. So, they are operating a code of governance handed over to the federations by the Sports Ministry.

“Some of the actions of the president were at variance with the code of governance. So, we need to look into all the books painstakingly so as to make sure that we have a fair judgement.

“I can also say that even though Uboh-Idris is a resourceful person, by organising two world events in Nigeria in 2019 and 2020, and she was able to raise funds for it, but she should have carried all the board members along,” he said.

The NPPF board, going by the recommendations of the panel, is now expected to impeach Uboh-Idris and also impose a life ban on her from all the federation’s activities.

