[Updated] Videos, Photo: Pipeline explosion rocks Abule Ado in Lagos
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
By Our Reporters
Some parts of Abule Ado in Amuwo-Odofin local government area, along Badagry/Mile 2 Expressway, Lagos has been affected by pipeline explosion.
The explosion which occurred at about 8am on Sunday morning forced several residents and Christian worshipers who had gone to church in the area scampered for safety.
An all-girls boarding school around the area, Bethlehem international catholic school, was razed down.
Properties worth billions of naira destroyed while firefighters appear overpowered by the fire as three water tankers are yet to quench the fire.
[embedded content]
Vanguard News Nigeria.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles