Lagos govt. to start construction of regional road in Lekki-Epe axis

PHOTO: NAN

The Lagos State Government will commence the construction of regional road in Lekki-Epe axis before May to ease traffic on the expressway.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known while speaking with newsmen after the inspection of the ”Regional Road Route Alignment”, in Lekki on Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu said that the regional road would ease gridlock on Third Mainland Bridge and Lekki-Epe axis and the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge.

”We are getting close to the reality of the development of this corridor. The regional road is about 9.6 kilometres of the regional highway, which by the grace of God we are going to start construction.

”It starts from somewhere close to VGC and it is going to terminate somewhere around Freedom Road. It is some sort parallel to the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

”We believe that this road is very strategic for us and in our Lekki-Epe masterplan development programme. We have gone round, we have seen that there are so many estates that are behind even the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

”These roads will not only give relief but they will also enhance the movement and quality of life of our people,” the governor said.

According to him, there have been one or two encroachment on the identified Right of Way (RoW) and government will see to resolving the issues before the contractor would commence work.

”So we are happy that the Right of Way is still largely unencumbered; it is still available. So, we are committed and these are some of the things we promise this part of Lagos that we are going to build the regional road.

”The regional road is part of the development that will ease the future Fourth Mainland Bridge. So that is why it is also very strategic because it’s going to ease the pressure on the Lekki-Epe Express Road.

”We are hoping that before our first anniversary, the contractor would have moved to sight by the grace of God on these regional routes,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He urged residents to desist from building illegal structures on the Right of Way of the regional road route alignment.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

