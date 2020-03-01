Home | News | General | Buhari’s Kebbi intruder not killed by DSS – Spokesman
Buhari's Kebbi intruder not killed by DSS – Spokesman



altBy Soni Daniel

The Department of State Services says its operatives did not shoot and kill a man who breached security cordon to shake hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in Kebbi State on Thursday.

The DSS in a statement by its Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said reports of the killing of the man, whose name was given as Mohammed Jamil Guddare, were false.

Afunanya said: “The DSS wishes to dismiss reports making the rounds that presidential details killed the intruder that tried to break the security cordon to attack the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, at Argungu, Kebbi State.

Afunanya said the service could not have killed the man whom it described as ‘not hostile person but an overzealous enthusiast of the president’.

“The Service wishes to clarify the issue as follows:

One Mohammed Jammil Guddare made overzealous but futile attempt to have an unauthorised handshake with the President thus breaching security protocols.

He was stopped by Security details and arrested for thorough investigation.

Preliminary investigation reveals that he is not a hostile person but an overzealous enthusiast of the President.

The   Service has reviewed the video of the incident and is taking measures against its personnel found to have been negligent in their duties.

Vanguard

