Donald Trump Tests Negative For Corona Virus
- 4 hours 56 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Washington(CNN)President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the White House.
Trump took the test on Friday, he said during a Saturday news conference, after coming into recent contact with two individuals who have tested positive for the virus.
