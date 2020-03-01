Home | News | General | Donald Trump Tests Negative For Corona Virus
Donald Trump Tests Negative For Corona Virus



Washington(CNN)President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the White House.

Trump took the test on Friday, he said during a Saturday news conference, after coming into recent contact with two individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

