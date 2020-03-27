Lagos explosion not caused by pipeline vandals – NEMA

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Sunday said the explosion which occurred at Abule Ado, Trade Fair axis of Lagos State was not caused by a disruption of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) oil pipeline.

Nigerianeye had earlier reported that residents of Lagos State were thrown into confusion following an explosion on Sunday morning.

Several houses were shaken by the explosion, while some collapsed at Abule-Ado junction.

Speaking on the incident, Acting Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that contrary to information earlier put out on the social media, the explosion which occurred at about 9a.m. was unconnected to pipeline vandalism.

“From the information given by officials of the Lagos State Fire Service who are currently on ground, the implosion is not connected to pipeline but might have occurred in a factory located in the Abule Ado area.



“Emergency responders are on ground while others are still on their way to the scene. The situation is under control and we hope to get more information soon to ascertain its cause,” he added.

Farinloye also confirmed that several buildings were affected by the explosion which was heard several kilometers away in many parts of the state including Amuwo Odofin, Ijegun and Agege.

He added that NNPC had shutdown the pipeline passing through the area as a precautionary measure after the oil company was notified of the incident.

