Portuguese Football Star, Cristiano Ronaldo whose 65-year-old mother recently suffered stroke has announced his decision to help his native country Portugal in the fight against the pandemic coronavirus.

According to reports, Ronaldo will open all of his hotels for coronavirus victims and will also pay for the services of the doctors, nurses and other health professionals that maybe involved in the humanitarian efforts.

This is to say patients admitted into the makeshift hospital will be treated free of charge courtesy of the football genius.

Recall that after the news about the illness of Juventus defender Daniele Swearing, Ronaldo decided to stay on their island and not to return to Italy, where the virus continues to spread like wide fire.



According to media reports, the striker, who went home to visit his mother and on the occasion of the birthday of the sisters, closed for quarantine in the house in Madeira.

Ronaldo in a statement said the world is passing through a difficult time and everyone should be their brother’s keeper.

“The world is going through a very difficult period that requires all of us the ultimate care and attention. I appeal to you today not as a player but as a son, father and man, concerned about the spread of the disease around the world.

It is important that we all follow the advice of the world health organization and the governing bodies on how to cope with the situation.

The protection of human life should be above any other interests. My thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, and I agree with those who are fighting with the virus, as my teammate Daniele Abuse. I Express my support to those amazing professionals who risk their lives to save others”, Ronaldo said in a statement on his verified Twitter account.

