Nigerian star Ighalo finally gives Man United 1 condition that will make him sign permanent deal

- Odion Ighalo appeared to be ready to join Manchester United on a permanent basis

- The Nigerian football star joined the Red Devils on loan from Shanghai Shenhua

- Ighalo's reign at Old Trafford since he joined them on a short-term loan deal has really paid off

- The ex-Watford man has scored four delicious goals for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer side across competitions

Former Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo is reportedly opened to taking a massive £6 million pay cut to seal a permanent move to Man United.

The 30-year-old joined United during the January transfer window on loan as back up striker for the rest of the campaign.

But after finding the back of the net four times, Ighalo is said to be on the verge of joining the Red Devils permanently.

Ighalo's Chinese club demand triple his sign-on fee to allow permanent move to Man United

To make the deal possible, SunSport reports Ighalo is prepared to take a 50% pay cut to stay at the club he adores.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations' highest goals scorer striker currently earns £240,000-a-week with his Chinese based side Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo is well aware the Premier League club will not be ready to pay him that much, compelling him to be ready to lower his wage demands.

Meanwhile, his deal with the Chinese Super League side is expected to expire at the start of 2021 but the Red Devils have the option to buy in the summer.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odion Ighalo has been in an incredible form that has put his critics on silence with the 30-year-old forward-looking destined for another deal next season after Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a hint.

What Solskajer said about Ighalo's future at Man United after Europa League performance will excite Nigerians

The Nigerian forward joined the Red Devils on the deadline day of the January transfer and has moved on to cement himself as one of the instrumental figures of the club this season.

With just 8 appearances, Ighalo is proving more than a replacement for injured Marcus Rashford as he has bagged four goals in three games that he began as a starter.

Ighalo has now scored goals more than Henrik Larsson and as many as Radamel Falcao who also played for United, and he is currently dubbed 'a loan legend' in England.

