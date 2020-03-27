Home | News | General | Man United star Pogba celebrates 27th birthday doing 1 thing for kids battling coronavirus

- Paul Pogba has vowed to help children raise funds to fight against deadly coronavirus

- The Frenchman turns 27 on March 15 and has decided to embark on a charity project

- Pogba has made just eight appearances for the Red Devils with just two assists credited to his name

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has chosen to celebrate his birthday in an unforgettable fashion.

The 2018 World Cup-winning star turned 27 on March 15, but instead of throwing big parties as some stars would do, the attacker decided to set up a fundraising page to help fight coronavirus.

Pogba, whose future at Old Trafford remains doubtful has chosen to help the children raise money to help them stay healthy during this trying period.

It is no more news that Covid-19 has ravaged the entire world - leaving all the top five European Leagues suspended until sometime in April.

The former Juventus player has now chosen to help kids who have contracted the virus stay healthy with his gesture.

According to BBC, Pogba set up the birthday fundraiser to "help fight this war against Covid-19", and added that he will double the fund if his goal of £27,000 is reached.

"The impact of a large-scale outbreak, especially on poor and vulnerable children, can be immense," Pogba wrote.

"It's my birthday and I'm always grateful that me, my family and friends are healthy. Nonetheless, not everybody is in good health right now. "At times like this, we need to come together."

BBC stated that the proceeds from the fundraising would be used to buy disposable gloves, surgical masks and vented goggles for health workers.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager has insisted that the club's most expensive player will still be at Old Trafford next season.

Though Real Madrid seem to have given up their chase for the World Cup winner, Juventus are still interested in re-signing their former star.

It would be recalled that the former Juventus star raised about £8,000 to provide for 'clean water organisation charity' in celebration of his 26th birthday.

Pogba has made less than ten appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions with just two assists credited to him.

Legit.ng earlier reported that France international Paul Pogba who currently plays for Manchester United is now expected to remain at Old Trafford after the end of the ongoing season according to Ole Solskjaer.

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Manchester United even before the ongoing season started with Real Madrid and Juventus said to be interested in him.

He has not been able to produce good performances so far this season playing only seven Premier League games before he got injured in December last year.

