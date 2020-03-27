Home | News | General | How man who is an only son, his wife an only daughter died as explosion rocks Lagos (photos)

- The explosion that rocked Lagos on Sunday, March 15, has claimed four people and destroyed over 50 houses

- Among the dead are a man and his wife who were both only son and daughter of their individual parents

- Government officials and others have continued with rescue efforts at the affected areas

Fresh details available to Legit.ng show that a man, who is described as his parents' only son, and his wife, said to be an only daughter, were killed in the explosion that rocked a part of Lagos on Sunday, March 15.

The couple, according to their neighbours, got married two years ago.

Ganiyu Olayiwola, who is the head of the federal fire service in Lagos state, confirmed that four people died in the incident that shook some parts of the state.

The couple got married about two years ago

Source: UGC

He also said the incident affected many houses.

Photographs available to Legit.ng showed rescuers and government officials at the scene evacuating the remains of the couple amid tears and wailing by neighbours.

Update: Another black Sunday in Lagos as explosion rocks communities, many houses destroyed (see videos)

One of the residents grieving at the scene of the incident in Lagos

Source: UGC

This medium also obtained photographs of the wreckage of houses and vehicles affected by the explosion, whose cause is yet to be revealed by the authorities.

For those who escaped unhurt, many lost their belongings with some said to be left with nothing other than the clothes they wore at the time of the incident.

Residents in a state of confusion at the scene of the explosion

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that over 50 buildings were destroyed in the explosion that rocked Abule Ado, near the Trade Fair Complex on the Lagos-Badagry highway.

The acting coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to Farinloye, the cause of the incident and casualty figure are currently unknown as rescue operations are still going on in the affected area.

The government official said the resulting fire, from the explosion, later spread to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) oil pipeline passing through the area, although though the pipeline has been shut down as a precautionary measure.

Joy as police rescue female victim, arrest 3 suspected kidnappers

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He added that a combined team of the Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Fire Service and the Nigerian Navy Fire Tender are currently battling to put out the inferno.

Legit.ng had reported that there was confusion and anguish are currently rocking some communities in Lagos state after residents, on Sunday, March 15, woke up to an explosion that destroyed many houses and other property.

While some residents think it was caused by pipeline vandals, the government says otherwise.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) - Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Social media bill: Protest erupts as lawmakers begin public hearing | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...