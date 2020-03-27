Home | News | General | Nigerian troops repel an attack on Gubio, 3 Boko Haram insurgents surrender, reveal vital info

- The Nigerian Army has announced the surrender of at least 3 Boko Haram insurgents following sustained Army onslaught on the terrorists

- Army spokesperson, Iliyasu, said the insurgents gave useful information about their criminal organisation

- Soldiers also repelled an attack on Gubio town in Borno state

At least two Boko Haram fighters have surrendered to the Nigerian Army even as troops repelled an attack on Gubio town in Borno state by insurgents.

According to an army spokesperson, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement posted to PR Nigeria on Sunday, March 15, the troops of Strong Response Area Gubio successfully stopped an attack on Wednesday, March 11.

According to the army's account, 7 insurgents were killed on Wednesday and an AK 47 rifle recovered while in the early hours of Thursday, March 12, one burnt Boko Haram terrorist Gun Truck, one PKT Machine Gun, 2 AK 47 Rifles, 3 AK 47 rifle magazines and 67 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition were recovered.

Before these, 2 Boko Haram terrorists identified as 21-year-old Musa Mohammed and 35-year-old Maina Liman surrendered to soldiers of 202 Battalion deployed at Tashan Goto in Bama LGA of Borno state.

The troops recovered 2 AK 47 Rifles, 2 AK 47 rifle Magazines and 8 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition from the surrendered terrorists.

The terrorists confessed that they worked for the Nakib (a Boko Haram Captain) at Bula Umar village and also revealed that some of their members were killed by troops in recent times and others are wandering the forest, looking to surrender to troops.

Also, on Saturday, March 8, another Boko Haram terrorist, Bulama Modu Zantaliye, surrendered to troops of 151 Battalion deployed at Strong Response Area Banki Junction.

At least 3 Boko Haram insurgents surrendered to Nigerian soldiers the same week troops repelled an attack on Gubio town in Borno state.

According to a preliminary investigation, the terrorist belonged to the Abubakar Shekau faction.

Zantaliye called on his former terrorist colleagues to surrender themselves to the Nigerian Army to guarantee their safety and security.

Meanwhile, Mallam Bakura, a top ISWAP leader, was killed in an attack carried out by the military on one of the isolated islands within MNJTF area of operations.

The attack was carried out by the MNJTF working closely with the Air Task Force (Nigeria), Nigerian Air Force as well as Artillery Fire Units of Sectors 3 (Nigeria) and Sector 4 (Niger).

Colonel Timothy Antigha, the spokesperson for the MNJTF, disclosed in a statement that an assessment of the makeshift abode and headquarters of the terrorist leader indicated that Mallam Bakura and his aides were killed in the attack.

