Home | News | General | APC chieftain Kpodoh identifies those who want Oshiomhole sacked

- Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, a top stakeholder the All Progressives Congress (APC), is asking Muhammadu Buhari to save the party

- Kpodoh says Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the party, is being battled by some anti-party elements

- The chieftain argues that the primary aim of those against Oshiomhole is to frustrate the founding fathers out of the party

Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, a strong force within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the south south part of Nigeria, has spoken out concerning the travails currently being suffered by Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the party.

Kpodoh, a former security adviser in Bayelsa state, identified, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, those he calls anti-APC elements as responsible for the plot to bring down Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo state, is battling for life as some forces have concluded plans to ensure his removal as chairman of the party.

APC in serious danger - Tinubu's ally Bisi Akande speaks on intense politics of bitterness swallowing ruling party

Kpodoh wants Buhari and Tinubu to stand with Oshiomhole

Source: UGC

Kpodoh urged President Muhammadu Buhari, being the leader of the party, to take cautious steps in handling the issues facing the APC if the latter wants it to survive.

The statement said Kpodoh made his plea to the president when he spoke in River state where he added that some opposition elements were drafted to script how Oshiomhole would be forced out of office.

The aim of these elements, he said, is to create leadership crisis that would further cause a major challenge in the party ahead of the next presidential election.

He said these set of people also believe that removing Oshiomhole would frustrate the founding fathers of the party.

According to him, the APC had become very strong under Oshiomhole and that his hold on the party had helped it succeed in elections held across the country.

Apart from that, he said through Oshiomhole, the APC had produced one the best sessions of the National Assembly which is poised to work effectively with the executive arm of government.

Commence immediate prosecution of indicted NDDC officials - Top APC chief sends message to Buhari

He pleaded with Buhari and the founders of the APC to fight to ensure that Oshiomhole completes his term adding that this is the best way to frustrate those who want to destroy the party.

He further noted that those fighting to remove Oshiomhole were nowhere when the party's national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and others worked to make APC what it is now.

As a result, he said such individuals do not know the struggle passed through by some people since they suddenly just realised that the 'house' had been built.

He urged the founding members not to give themselves to being frustrated out of the party which he said was the primary objective of those battling Oshiomhole.

He said "It is time to save the APC from these evil forces and the hawks gathering to consume the party before the 2023 election. Oshiomhole has done nothing wrong. Generally he has performed very well to protect the interest of the APC against the opposition forces.

Breaking: Oshiomhole finally opens up, says his suspension didn't come from Edo

"The only sin Oshiomhole has committed is to stop some individuals from foisting their selfish ambitions against the collective interest of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"He has prevented opposition elements from infiltrating the party and the only way to stop him is to remove him."

He said even though Buhari is serving his second and final term, his vision for Nigeria will die if he allows this party to implode.

Legit.ng reported earlier that Kpodoh recently called on Muhammadu Buhari to urgently commence the prosecution of any of the indicted officials of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) - Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

I sold my house to run for governorship election | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...