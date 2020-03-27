Home | News | General | AMVCA aftermath: Celebrity stylists Swanky Jerry and Toyin Lawani take turns to drag each other for filth

- Celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry has called out his former boss Toyin Lawani

- This happened shortly after Lawani trolled BBNaija’s Mercy and Mike for emerging as best dressed

- The male stylist described Lawani as a local designer and prayed her to bow down

- Similarly, Tiannah returned with a feedback for her former apprentice

The recently concluded Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA), witnessed a lot of Nigerian celebrities making several attention grabbing appearances on the red carpet, all thanks to the creative stylists and glam teams behind their looks.

So good looking was the outfit of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates that they managed to snag the awards for the best dressed male and female respectively. However, celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani did not think they deserved it, and after she made her opinion public, fellow stylist, Swanky Jerry, was quick to drag her through the mud for her comments.

AMVCA: Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani reacts to BBNaija's Mercy and Mike winning best dressed, calls them a 'joke'

Jerry in a couple of posts that have now been deleted on his official Instagram page, wondered how Lawani could have effortlessly downplayed the hard work of designers that worked tirelessly to create pieces for their celebrity clients.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Swanky seemed to have been particularly upset because he designed the dress that made Mercy emerge as the best dressed female celebrity at the event.

The stylist while taking a jab at his former boss appreciated every creative mind that put in the work to make celebrities look good at the award show.

In a different post, he made it clear that the difference between them is clear. According to Swanky, he is an international designer while Lawani is local.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: PAY ATTENTION: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Pepper Dem stars Mercy Eke and Mike Edwards receive plaque award for best dressed at AMVCA 2020

Shortly after Swanky's post, Lawani returned with a lengthy post in which she fired back at Swanky. Labeling him an ingrate and a silly fellow, Lawani noted that she did not rubbish anyone's work but was only passing comments at the looks that caught her fancy at the event.

See her full post below:

PAY ATTENTION: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

In a related story about the movie industry’s biggest night, Legit.ng previously compiled a report that highlighted some of the best celebrity appearances that were sighted on the AMVCA 2020 red carpet. BBNaija’s Khloe, Mercy, Mike among others were some of the best dressed celebrities at the ceremony.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Why we do not like fashion – Nigerians speak | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...