Governor Fayemi visits Alaafin of Oyo after warning letter (photos)

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state on Sunday, March 15, paid a visit to Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo.

The governor visited the traditional ruler days after the Alaafin wrote a letter warning the governor to desist from meddling into the affairs of traditional rulers in Ekiti state.

The monarch wrote the letter after Fayemi issued warning letters to 11 first-class traditional rulers in Ekiti over alleged non-cooperation with government and leadership of the traditional council.

Alaafin to Fayemi - We won't allow you to degrade traditional institution in Ekiti

The Ekiti state government had accused the monarchs of refusing to attend state functions and monthly meetings of the state council of traditional rulers since Fayemi appointed Ajibade Alabi, alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, as chairman of the state traditional rulers council.

The first-class monarchs were said to be displeased with the way the governor appointed a subordinate king to lead them and so boycotted meetings.

The Alaafin of Oyo in his reaction cautioned the governor against treating the monarchy with levity.

He stated that the order of hierarchy and seniority are of vital consideration in position placement.

The monarch also expressed his displeasure over Fayemi’s appointment of a subordinate. The Alaafin warned the Ekiti state governor not to import any subculture of traditional degradation into Yoruba Land.

Legit had reported that a letter written by the Ekiti state government demanding that 11 traditional rulers explain their prolonged absence from government activities and meeting of the council of traditional rulers fueled dethronement speculation in the state.

The letter which was written by the permanent secretary of the bureau of chieftaincy affairs on the direction of the governor had questioned why the obas were absent at government activities.

However, not long after the memo was published, the governor’s chief press secretary, Yinka Oyebode, issued a statement to dismiss reports that letter was a plan by the state government to dethrone the affected obas.

In another report, Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has said Nigeria is not presently practising democracy.

The governor made the comment on Thursday, March 12 in Abuja at the memorial colloquium to celebrate the life of Professor Bjorn Beckman a Swedish who contributed to Nigeria’s democracy in the early years of formation.

Governor Fayemi said: “What we have presently is not democracy and that is the truth, what we have is democratisation. We are still on our quest to democracy.

“The interest that the average Nigerian will have is when will we actually reach a point that we can say we have made enough tangible progress in our quest for true democracy.

"That is also what is critical about this; it is not a teleological process or a link between election and democracy but a process you cannot have without elections.

“So we must continue to improve the process, that is the greatest tribute we can pay to Beckman for all the works he did, particularly in improving our understanding of state and societal relations.’’

He said Nigeria would be forever grateful to Professor Beckman for his humanitarian spirit and committing to a world of decency, respect for one another.

