Barcelona star Lionel Messi gives 1 big advice on how to tackle spread of deadly coronavirus

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has urged everyone to heed the advice of health workers in a bid to curb the wild spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The 32-year-old is currently in self-isolation, although with his immediate family in his multi-million dollar mansion in Spain.

Messi, who has not been entirely inspiring for the Catalans is one of the few players who have not contracted the virus.

A number of high profile sportsmen have tested positive for the virus including Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, Callum Hudson-Odoi and a few others.

Meanwhile, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has also lent his voice on the matter - hoping that everyone would follow the laid down rules by the authorities to contain the spread.

"These are complicated days for us all," The 32-year-old said in his post on social media.

"We are worried about what is happening and we want to help by putting ourselves in the place of those who are having the worst of it, either because it has directly affected them, their family, or friends, or because they are working on the front line to in hospitals and medical centers.

"I wish them all plenty of strength. Health must always be the key priority. This is an exceptional situation and the instructions of both healthcare bodies and public authorities must be followed.

He added: "This is the only way we can combat the situation effectively. Now is the time to be responsible and to stay at home.

"It is also the perfect time to spend time with your loved ones, something we do not always have - Hugs to everyone and hopefully we can turn this situation around as soon as possible.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona star Lionel Messi has quarantined himself and his family in his mansion which has football pitch, gym and swimming pool so as for him to stay fit.

Lionel Messi and his teammates were forced to isolate themselves following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus which has made Spanish La Liga to be postponed.

The second division games have also been postponed in Spain in efforts to make sure that the virus does not spread around.

Barca are currently topping the Spanish La Liga standings with two points as Real Madrid keep the pressure on the Catalans.

[embedded content]

