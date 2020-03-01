Home | News | General | ‘We’re not cannibalistic’, Ogun traditional rulers cry out

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Traditional worshipers in Remo axis of Ogun State, under the umbrella of “the Osugbo Remo – in – Council” has declared that they are not cannibalistic, warning members of the Ogun State House of Assembly to drop the bill aimed to review the installation and burial of traditional rulers in the state.

The group described the proposed bill before the House of Assembly concerning traditional rulers ’ installation and burial rites as a deliberate act to tamper with the norms and beliefs of the Yoruba cultural heritage.

The Osugbo Remo –in-council made their stand known in a communique issued at the end of their meeting in Sagamu and made available to newsmen.

The communiqué, jointly signed by the Chairman of Osugbo, High Chief Taiwo Sule; the Vice- Chairman, Ifasola Opeodu; the Chairman, Committee on Special Duty, Michael Sorinola; and the Secretary, Johnson Adeokun raised concern that the passage of the bill might lead to a religious war in the state.

The Secretary of the Council, High Chief Johnson Olaseni Adeokun, alleged that major attempt of the bill was to hatch the intention of HRM. Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale Of Ijebuland to eradicate the Yoruba culture in view of his strange Islamic believe and to introduce another strange into Obaship institutions in Yorubaland.

He said the traditional institution was headed by the Osugbo and responsible for the installation and the burial of the demise king, noting that all agitators of the strange doctrine and the sponsor of the bill that Obas in the state should be buried according to their religious beliefs is null and void.

“Even the Nigerian constitution, in Section 10, as amended, entrenched everybody the right to practice the religion of his or her own choice without any interference with other people’s beliefs and any religion doctrine.” Adeokun said.

He added that the proposed Bill which empowering the Muslims and the Christians to perform the installation and burial right of an Oba would constitute an infringement on the rights of the traditional worshippers and promote war, chaos and pandemonium.

“Obaship institution is contained under the traditional institution, as such, anybody who voluntarily gives himself out or permit or volunteer himself to be crowned and installed as a king under

the Yoruba culture and or Yoruba traditional institution will immediately attain the position of “alase ekeji orisa”.

“Having agreed, accepted and concurred to fall in line and abide with rules, regulations, doctrines and practices of such tradition, of course, such person cannot be heard to be

complaining thereafter, especially after such person had completely enjoyed the water in the jug, just like the Awujale and other Obas in Ogun state are doing,” Adeokun said.

He alleged that Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona had attempted twice, in March 1997 and in March, 2005 to smuggle the bill into the state House of Assembly for consideration but failed and ignored by the majority of the past Assembly, now rare its ugly head and initiated by another member of the House for deliberation.

He urged the lawmakers to prevent themselves from being used as rubber stamps, to immediately throw out the bill, adding that if the bill was passed would serve as a serious infringement on the rights of all traditional worshippers and the Yoruba traditions as well.

He said that no member of the Osugbo institution or traditional organization that was feeding on human flesh or human blood and denied the allegations and insinuations of the Obas in the

traditional burial of the demise kings, as no Oba/King ever witnessed how a demise Oba was being buried, urging the general public and the House of Assembly to discountenance such rumors from any Kings and regards same unholy.

He said Obaship institution was a traditional institution for traditional believers, noting that all the Obas voluntarily joined the traditional institution and willfully surrendered themselves to

such tradition before and after installation.

He added that any attempt by the Obas and the Ogun State House of Assembly to direct the Muslims or Christians to bury the corpse of Traditional Ruler or demise Oba under the traditional institution would lead to chaos, pandemonium and state of anarchy.

Vanguard Nigeria News

