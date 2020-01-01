Home | News | General | FRSC warns drivers against using earpiece

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ikeja Unit Command, on Sunday warned Nigerians against use of earpiece while driving.

The Assistant Route Commander, Mr Olukayode Ayoola, who gave the warning in Lagos, said that use of earpiece by drivers had caused countless accidents.

Ayoola wad sensitising some Christians to road safety rules at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Court of His Majesty, Abesan, Ipaja, Lagos.

He said that accidents had occurred due to the use of earpiece because drivers did not hear necessary caution horning.

According to him, 90 per cent of road crashes is due to human error which has to do with ignorance and carelessness, while 10 per cent is due to mechanical faults.

” It is unfortunate that people know the right thing to do while driving but refuse to do them.

READ ALSO: Apple to close US retail stores and all others outside China

” All precautionary measures put out by the road safety are not for formalities but are meant to be adhered to, for the safety of all.

” Use of phones and earpiece is seriously discouraged while driving, it is an offence; these will serve as distractions and could lead to accidents and eventual deaths,” he said.

Ayoola said that a driver must place a caution sign 50 metres away from the location where his car had an issue, to guard against another car running into it.

” Children under the age of 12 should not be allowed to sit in the front, and mothers fond of breastfeeding while driving should disist from it,” he said.

Ayoola said that road accidents had caused deaths more than major communicable diseases and sundry ailments.

He advised Nigerians to be conscious of highway codes and all road safety measures. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...