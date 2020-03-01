Abule Ado explosion update: 11 unidentified bodies recovered ― LASEMA Boss
- 3 hours 9 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
11 unidentified bodies have so far been recovered, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency boss, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintiolu has confirmed.
With the rescue process in top gear, more bodies are likely to be recovered.
Remote, immediate cause of explosion yet to be ascertained, still under investigation.
Several injured victims currently receiving medical attention. Some due to shock, Says LASEMA boss, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintiolu.
An explosion was reported to have rocked Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos leaving lives and properties in a very bad state.
Vanguard
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles