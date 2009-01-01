Home | News | General | President Buhari reacts to Abule Ado explosion

- President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with all those affected by the explosion in Abule Ado, in Lagos state

- The Nigerian president says he received with sadness the news of the incident which caused loss of lives and property

- Buhari sends his deepest and profound sympathies to the victims, their families, government and people of Lagos state over the incident

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with all those affected by the explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin local government area of Lagos state.

The Nigerian president in a statement on Sunday, March 15, through Garba Shehu, his senior special assistant, said he received with sadness the news of the incident which caused loss of lives and property.

Abule Ado explosion: Buhari expresses sadness over incident

Buhari condoled all residents affected by the unfortunate incident, which left many injured and destroyed property.

Buhari expressed his deepest and profound sympathies to the victims, their families, government and people of Lagos state over the incident.

Meanwhile, fresh details available to Legit.ng show that a man, who is described as his parents' only son, and his wife, said to be an only daughter, were killed in the explosion that rocked a part of Lagos on Sunday, March 15.

The couple, according to their neighbours, got married two years ago. Ganiyu Olayiwola, who is the head of the federal fire service in Lagos state, confirmed that four people died in the incident that shook some parts of the state.

Photographs available to Legit.ng showed rescuers and government officials at the scene evacuating the remains of the couple amid tears and wailing by neighbours.

This medium also obtained photographs of the wreckage of houses and vehicles affected by the explosion, whose cause is yet to be revealed by the authorities.

For those who escaped unhurt, many lost their belongings with some said to be left with nothing other than the clothes they wore at the time of the incident.

In another report, pipeline vandals are not responsible for the explosions which occurred in Lagos on Sunday, March 15, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said.

NEMA clarified that the explosion which occurred at Abule Ado, Trade Fair axis of Lagos state was not caused by a disruption of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) oil pipeline.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the explosion was caused instead by activities at a factory in the area.

However, Lagosians on social media are currently on edge following the recent explosion that happened around the Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area.

Many were seen on popular micro blogging platform, Twitter, giving brief recounts of their experiences when the explosion took place.

A lot of Lagos residents claimed that they heard the loud bang which left an impact on their windows, doors and other items in their houses.

I just witnessed an explosion this morning. I was at 23 road, Festac Town at that time. Everywhere around me shook so hard and my ears went numb in an instant. Pls anyone living around 7th Avenue and Alakija area should be careful. I pray there are no casualties," a lady tweeted.

Another Twitter user that claimed he heard the explosion said: "I heard it from my house here at egbeda, I also heard that people from ikeja heard it too but that’s not the problem for now. It’s a pipeline explosion at festac, so if you have anybody around there, call them and ask if they are fine, please.

