This is what Ronaldo wants to do for his people after testing negative for deadly Coronavirus (updated)

- Cristiano Ronaldo will transform his hotels in Portugal into hospitals to help in the fight against coronavirus is now false

- The story which was published on Spanish news media outlet has been taken down after several media published the news on their platforms

- The Juventus striker has also been cleared of contracting the virus after leaving his base in Italy to his homeland

Cristiano Ronaldo has proven why he is the greatest footballer of all time after showing his full support for patients who contracted Coronavirus in Portugal, cited at Gulf News.

The news of the Juventus striker transforming his chain of hotels to hospitals in his country to help fight the deadly virus which has git the world's attention is now fake.

According to Spanish news media outlet Marca, the former Real Madrid striker will pay for the treatment of patients including salaries of doctors and workers.

But the article on Marca has been taken down as the news as now emerged to be false with many media outlets falling for the claims.

The 35-year-old expressed concerns over the spread of coronavirus and urged people to follow the directives of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us. I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

Ronaldo has been cleared not to be a carrier of the deadly coronavirus despite being held in quarantine in his native country of Portugal since early this week.

Miguel Albuquerque who is the president of the Madeira regional government explained this according to Daily Mail which means CR7 has been tested negative.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Argentine professional footballer who plays for Italian giants Paulo Dybala has denied contracting the deadly coronavirus which has been a major threat to the world.

Recently, Juventus defender Danieli Rugani was confirmed as a carrier of the disease after the club's win over Inter Milan in which he celebrated with his teammates in the dressing room.

And days later, there were reports going around that Paulo Dybala has also contracted the virus before the forward however denied it.

The 26-year-old took to his official social media account to rubbish the report claiming that he is well and not feeling any symptom of the disease.

