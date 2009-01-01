This is what Ronaldo wants to do for his people after testing negative for deadly Coronavirus (updated)
- 3 hours 9 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- Cristiano Ronaldo will transform his hotels in Portugal into hospitals to help in the fight against coronavirus is now false
- The story which was published on Spanish news media outlet has been taken down after several media published the news on their platforms
- The Juventus striker has also been cleared of contracting the virus after leaving his base in Italy to his homeland
Cristiano Ronaldo has proven why he is the greatest footballer of all time after showing his full support for patients who contracted Coronavirus in Portugal, cited at Gulf News.
The news of the Juventus striker transforming his chain of hotels to hospitals in his country to help fight the deadly virus which has git the world's attention is now fake.
According to Spanish news media outlet Marca, the former Real Madrid striker will pay for the treatment of patients including salaries of doctors and workers.
But the article on Marca has been taken down as the news as now emerged to be false with many media outlets falling for the claims.
The 35-year-old expressed concerns over the spread of coronavirus and urged people to follow the directives of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
“The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us. I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world,” he posted on his Twitter handle.
Ronaldo has been cleared not to be a carrier of the deadly coronavirus despite being held in quarantine in his native country of Portugal since early this week.
Miguel Albuquerque who is the president of the Madeira regional government explained this according to Daily Mail which means CR7 has been tested negative.
PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Argentine professional footballer who plays for Italian giants Paulo Dybala has denied contracting the deadly coronavirus which has been a major threat to the world.
Recently, Juventus defender Danieli Rugani was confirmed as a carrier of the disease after the club's win over Inter Milan in which he celebrated with his teammates in the dressing room.
And days later, there were reports going around that Paulo Dybala has also contracted the virus before the forward however denied it.
The 26-year-old took to his official social media account to rubbish the report claiming that he is well and not feeling any symptom of the disease.
Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles