Former Arsenal star finally opens up on the reason he bought Chelsea keeper Range Rover

- Cesc Fabregas bought an unusable scrappy Range Rover for ex-Chelsea colleague Willy Caballero

- The 32-year-old was compelled after losing a bet to the Argentine

- Fabregas had to placed a bet with the goalkeeper to stop his penalty and win for himself one of the most driven cars by players

Ex-Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has revealed that shame made him buy Willy Caballero a Range Rover while at the club.

The 32-year-old Spaniard who currently plays for French League side AS Monaco spent five years at Stamford Bridge - winning two Premier Leagues, one FA Cup and one EFL Cup titles.

Fabregas admitted that he lost a bet to ex-teammate Willy Caballero after the Argentine stopped his penalty from going into the post after training.

Widely regarded as a set-piece expert at that time, the former Barcelona star stayed back in training to finetune his skills in a dead ball situation.

The 32-year-old has always been confident in his own ability and as it turns out, unafraid to raise the stakes when it comes proving his quality against his teammate.

While explaining on social media, Fabregas said: "So, after a player already told the story to the press of what happened one day in 2018 and many people asked me if it’s true, there we go.

"Many times for many years after training, I stay a little bit longer to take some penalties. I always made little bets with the goalkeepers to put a bit of spice into the challenge.

He added: 'For some reason, I never really missed one. So one day i got too confident and it got a of out of hand.

"It was Willy Caballero’s turn and I told him that if he saved it I’d get him a Range Rover. Unfortunately for me, he saved it in front of the whole team so you can imagine how it went.

Fabregas continued: 'I went from feeling the most confident, to feeling the most stupid guy on earth . Everybody obviously was shouting and laughing that I had to pay my debt.

"I went to a scrapyard and I found a destroyed Range Rover that couldn’t be used at all for £950 so I said, you know what? I’ll get that.

"The next day they brought it to the training ground and well... I’ll show you the rest on a video. The lesson of the story is: Don’t bet at all at any cost."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kepa Arrizabalaga has issued Chelsea a quit notice ahead of the next summer after losing his place to Willy Caballero in a couple of last games.

The Spaniard fell down the pecking order following a handful of torrid performances for the Blues, with his last appearance coming in Chelsea's 2-2 draw to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa's lack of indiscipline forced Lampard to continue using Caballero between the sticks and the veteran Argentine shot-stopper is emerging as a regular starter.

