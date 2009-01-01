Home | News | General | How Ighalo has become an influential figure in Man United's dressing room

- Odion Ighalo has been hailed since his arrival at Old Trafford from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua

- It is understood the 30-year-old is an influential figure in Man United's dressing room since he joined the club

- Ighalo has scored four goals in eight matches as well as providing an assist for the Red Devils

Odion Ighalo has so far been making the headlines since he joined Man United from Shanghai Shenhua in the January window.

And the Nigerian striker has not only impressed on the pitch of play with four goals, he has also become an influential figure in the club's dressing room.

Many had criticized United boss Ole Gunnar Solskajer for signing Ighalo but some of them have eaten their words after impressing in just six weeks at Old Trafford.

The former Watford striker has found the back of the net in the Europa League and the FA Cup respectively but is yet to register his first Premier League goal.

And Mirror claims the former Nigerian international has become a popular player among his teammates in just two and half months at the club.

The British news media outlet also stated that with the way things are going Ighalo could be in line for a permanent deal.

Ighalo grabbed his first goal against Club Brugge in their last 32 second leg match in the Europa League then went on to score a brace in the cup game against Derby County.

Then his best performance in a Man United shirt came when the Red Devils spanked Austrian side LASK 5-0 in their round of 16 clash, where Ighalo scored a contender for goal of the competition.

The 30-year-old has expressed his delight with how his United career has started.

"I am happy to be around this great team, great lads and great manager,” the forward said.

“I am happy and we are working hard.

"We know we need to win the game to go through to do important things this season and end the season well.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Odion Ighalo's Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua will reportedly demand £15milion from Man United to make his loan move permanent in the summer, cited on Mirror.

All seems to be going well with the Nigerian striker in his six weeks at Old Trafford scoring four goals in eight appearances for the Red Devils.

Shanghai Shenhua paid £5.27m for Ighalo after his former club Changchun Yatai got relegated into the second division in 2019.

