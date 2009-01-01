Home | News | General | Most men in Nigeria die because of pressure from bad wives - Enugu based native doctor

- A popular Enugu based native doctor, Simon Odo, also known as Onu Uwa, blames bad wives for the untimely deaths of many men in Nigeria

- The native doctor states that only few deaths of men in the country are not caused by bad wives

- Odo who has 58 wives says he cannot stomach insolence and unruly behaviours from women

A popular Enugu based native doctor, Simon Odo, also known as Onu Uwa, has said most men in Nigeria die because of pressure from bad wives.

The native doctor told Vanguard in an interview at his country home, Aji, in Igbo-Eze north local government area of Enugu state that only few deaths recorded by men in the country are not caused by bad wives.

“If there are 20 dead men in Nigeria for instance, only five of them died naturally. The other 15 were caused by heartbreaks and bad attitudes from their wives," he said

Odo who has 58 wives said he cannot stomach insolence and unruly behaviours from women folks, adding that he marries a new wife anytime he was let down by the attitude of his wives.

“I marry anytime any of my new wives insult me. I cannot stand a woman insulting me,” he said.

