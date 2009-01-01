Home | News | General | How coronavirus can be contracted from imported used clothes - NEMA

- NEMA warns Nigerians that there could be health hazards associated with patronising imported fairly used cloths

- Evans Ugoh, the head of NEMA Imo/Abia operations of notes that fairly used clothes could carry materials that may transfer the virus

- The NEMA official advises the federal government to ban the importation of fairly used textiles in other to discourage smugglers

Nigerians have been warned by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) that they could contract coronavirus by patronising imported fairly used textiles.

Evans Ugoh, the head of Imo/Abia operations of NEMA gave the warning on Sunday, March 15, when addressing disaster stakeholders at a workshop, The Nation reports.

The official noted that it would be dangerous for Nigerians to patronise imported fairly used textiles because contagious materials on the fairly used cloths could transfer the virus.

He advised the federal government to ban the importation of fairly used textiles in other to discourage smugglers.

“This is a massage to all Nigerians who are in the habit of patronizing fairly used cloths imported from abroad particularly contact countries.

“We should be aware that those already diagnosed with the virus abroad could also dispose their clothes where it could eventually be imported to Nigeria”, he said.

Meanwhile, the list of African nations hit by the coronavirus keeps growing, with Namibia, Rwanda, and Eswatini among those reporting their first cases.

In Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, the health minister said the infected person is a 33-year-old who recently returned from a business trip to the U.S. In Namibia, the health minister announced at a press conference that a Spanish couple had tested positive.

An Indian national from Mumbai is Rwanda’s first case, said Health Minister Daniel Ngamije.

Africa had for weeks been spared from the coronavirus, but the disease is now spreading across the continent: At least 21 nations have recorded cases.

Experts warn that health systems in many African countries are weak, meaning hospitals and clinics could easily be overwhelmed if there is a surge in infections.

In another report, a company in China has reportedly developed a test strip that can detect the presence of the novel coronavirus in the body within 15 minutes.

This was disclosed in a short video clip shared on Twitter by China Xinhua News.

The company credited with developing the test strip is reported to be based in Hefei, China.

Though the test strip has not been publicly acknowledged by medical experts, the knowledge of the existence of such test strip is a welcome development as the world continues to grapple with the rampaging virus.

