Juventus set to compensate Ronaldo with new bumper deal that will keep him at the club until 2024

- Cristiano Ronaldo in line to bag new two-year deal with Juventus

- The 35-year-old has a running contract with the Old Lady until the summer of 2022

- Juve are counting on the Portuguese to help them win Champions League title since 1996

Juventus are reportedly planning to hand Cristiano Ronaldo new two-year bumper deal to keep him at the Allianz Stadium until 2024.

The 35-year-old's current contract with the Italian League champions is due to expire in the summer of 2022 having joined them from Real Madrid after the 2018 World Cup.

Ronaldo who turned 35 earlier this year is not living his present age having scored 25 goals and three assists in 31 appearances across competitions.

Although Juve have a task to beat French League side Lyon in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie to stand a chance to feature in the quarterfinals of the championship.

SunSport quoting Tuttosport report that the Old Lady want to persuade their player to extend his stay at the club.

Meanwhile, if he signs the new deal, he would still be playing for the Serie A side until the age of 39 and become one of the few players to play active football at that age.

Ronaldo earns about £500,000-a-week and a contract extension would force him to demand an increase in wages.

However, the Sun claims the Portuguese star would beg to remain at the club should Juve fail to win Champions League by the end of his deal in 2022.

The Italian club has not lifted the European title since 1996, and winning the title remains one of the reasons they signed Ronaldo in 2018.

SunSport further stated that Juve are planning to sign either Harry Kane or Gabriel Jesus to play alongside Ronaldo to help achieve the feat.

Maurizio Sarri's men sit atop of the table and they stand a chance of winning the Serie A title again if they maintain the status.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has been cleared not to be a carrier of the deadly coronavirus despite being held in quarantine in his native country of Portugal since early this week.

Miguel Albuquerque who is the president of the Madeira regional government explained this according to Daily Mail which means Cristiano Ronaldo has been tested negative.

This latest development will be a great one for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family and also his lovers in many parts of the world who have been worried about the footballer.

