Lagos explosion unfortunate – Buhari

President Buhari

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday night commiserated with families of victims of a pipeline explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin local government area of Lagos State.

The President also condoled with the Lagos State government and all residents affected by the unfortunate incident that killed at least 15 people and injured several others.

President Buhari in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, described the incident as a national tragedy.

He said: “I have received with sadness the news of this unfortunate incident which caused the loss of lives and property.

“A misfortune of whatever scale anywhere is a tragedy to the country, and while the NNPC makes efforts to determine the cause of the incident, I send my deepest and profound sympathises to the victims, their families, government and people of Lagos State.”

Vanguard

