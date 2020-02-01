Home | News | General | Lagos explosion unfortunate – Buhari
Land border should remain closed for 10 years – Farmers tell FG
Senate President commiserates with victims of Lagos explosion

Lagos explosion unfortunate – Buhari



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 2 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
Nigeria, Rwanda, Coronavirus
President Buhari

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday night commiserated with families of victims of a pipeline explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin local government area of Lagos State.

The President also condoled with the Lagos State government and all residents affected by the unfortunate incident that killed at least 15 people and injured several others.

President Buhari in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, described the incident as a national tragedy.

He said: “I have received with sadness the news of this unfortunate incident which caused the loss of lives and property.

“A misfortune of whatever scale anywhere is a tragedy to the country, and while the NNPC makes efforts to determine the cause of the incident, I send my deepest and profound sympathises to the victims, their families,  government and people of Lagos State.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 156