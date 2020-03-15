Home | News | General | Senate President commiserates with victims of Lagos explosion
Senate President commiserates with victims of Lagos explosion



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 6 minutes ago
altBy Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has commiserated with victims of the explosion that occurred on Sunday morning at Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Lawan condoled with all those who lost loved ones in the incident.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan also sympathised with those who are injured and those who lost property to the inferno.

The Senate President commiserated with the Lagos State Government over the tragic incident and prayed to God to comfort all those who are affected.

Lawan called on the relevant authorities and agencies to get to the root of the incident with a view to forestalling a recurrence.

Vanguard

