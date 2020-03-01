Home | News | General | Abule Ado Explosion: President Buhari reacts

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families who lost loved ones, and all those affected by explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Sunday.

Residents of Lagos State were thrown into confusion following an explosion on Sunday morning.

Several houses were shaken by the explosion, while some collapsed at Abule-Ado junction.

But the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Sunday said the explosion which occurred at the Trade Fair axis of Lagos State was not caused by a disruption of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) oil pipeline.

Acting Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, NEMA, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said this even as he promised to give updates on the situation at a later time.

Reacting to the development, a statement signed by Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the President received the news with sadness and called on NNPC to determine the cause of the incident.

The statement read: “I have received with sadness the news of this unfortunate incident which caused loss of lives and property.

“A misfortune of whatever scale anywhere is a tragedy to the country, and while the NNPC makes efforts to determine the cause of the incident, I send my deepest and profound sympathises to the victims, their families, government and people of Lagos State.”

