Atiku shocked by Lagos explosion that killed 17

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has expressed shock over the Abule Ado explosion in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, which claimed 17 lives.

He said his prayers go to worshippers and residents affected by the pipeline explosion in parts of Abule Ado, in Amuwo-Odofin LGA of Lagos state, especially to those who lost loved ones.

Atiku urged the Federal Government to mobilise a robust response immediately.

“Sending my prayers to worshippers and residents affected by the pipeline explosion in parts of Abule Ado, in Amuwo-Odofin LGA of Lagos state, especially to those who lost loved ones. I call on the Goverment to mobilise a robust response immediately,” he tweeted.

