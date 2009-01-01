Coronavirus: Ghana set to ban arrivals from China, Italy
Ghana on Sunday said it was banning arrivals from coronavirus hotspots as the West African nation saw its number of confirmed cases triple to six.
The information ministry said entry would be barred from Tuesday for any non-Ghanaian citizen or resident “who, within the last 14 days, has been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases”.
“There will be a mandatory 14-day self quarantine for persons who are otherwise allowed to enter,” the ministry said.
The move came as the authorities reported a rise in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 from two to six, with the new cases all arrivals from abroad.
A string of African nations have begun imposing entry restrictions as the continent scrambles to halt the spread of the virus.
