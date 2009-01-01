Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Ghana set to ban arrivals from China, Italy
Buhari mourns families of Lagos explosion
Evan Spiegel: Net worth, spouse, children and career success

Coronavirus: Ghana set to ban arrivals from China, Italy



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 3 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Ghana on Sunday said it was banning arrivals from coronavirus hotspots as the West African nation saw its number of confirmed cases triple to six.

The information ministry said entry would be barred from Tuesday for any non-Ghanaian citizen or resident “who, within the last 14 days, has been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases”.

“There will be a mandatory 14-day self quarantine for persons who are otherwise allowed to enter,” the ministry said.

The move came as the authorities reported a rise in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 from two to six, with the new cases all arrivals from abroad.

A string of African nations have begun imposing entry restrictions as the continent scrambles to halt the spread of the virus.

AFP.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 162