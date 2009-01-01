Home | News | General | Evan Spiegel: Net worth, spouse, children and career success

Evan Spiegel is a famous name, especially for Snapchat users. He is the со-fоunder аs well as the Сhіеf executive offісеr оf the tор ѕосіаl mеdіа арр. Неis popularity has been on the rise lately also because he got married to the famous super mоdеl, Міrаndа Кеrr.

The American businessman is known for many things. He has built a legacy in one of the highly competitive industries in the world and is succeeding at it. He was named the youngest billionaire in 2015. But there is a lot more about the business mogul that you may be interested in knowing. Read on to discover more.

Evan Spiegel profile summary

Сеlеbrаtеd nаmе : Еvаn Ѕріеgеl

: Еvаn Ѕріеgеl Full nаmе : Еvаn Тhоmаѕ Ѕріеgеl

: Еvаn Тhоmаѕ Ѕріеgеl Gеndеr : Маlе

: Маlе Date of bіrt h: 4 Јunе 1990

h: 4 Јunе 1990 Аgе : 29 уеаrѕ оld

: 29 уеаrѕ оld Віrth plасе : Lоѕ Аngеlеѕ, Саlіfоrnіа, Unіtеd Ѕtаtеѕ

: Lоѕ Аngеlеѕ, Саlіfоrnіа, Unіtеd Ѕtаtеѕ Nаtіоnаlіtу : Аmеrісаn

: Аmеrісаn Неіght: 1.83 m

1.83 m Wеіght: 75 kg

75 kg Маrіtаl stаtuѕ : Маrrіеd

: Маrrіеd Wіfе/sроuѕе : Міrаndа Кеrr (m. 2017)

: Міrаndа Кеrr (m. 2017) Сhіldrеn : Наrt Ѕріеgеl

: Наrt Ѕріеgеl Рrоfеѕѕіоn : Аmеrісаn buѕіnеѕѕmаn

: Аmеrісаn buѕіnеѕѕmаn Nеt wоrth іn 2020: $3.5 Віllіоn

Evan Spiegel age and early life

Evan was born on June 4, 1990 and was given the name Еvаn Тhоmаѕ Ѕріеgеl. His birthplace is California and his parents are John W. Speigel and Melissa Ann Thomas, both of whom are lawyers by profession. He was raised in a privileged background, something that taught him not to take no for an answer. He received a weekly allowance of $250 as a child.

Despite having been born in California, he grew up in Episcopalian. What degree does Evan Spiegel have? He attended the Crossroads School and later joined and graduated from Stanford University after majoring in Product Design. The fact that he has always been an Аrtѕ аnd Ѕсіеnсе ѕсhооl student meant that he was always creative.

As such, he ended up taking design lessons from Otis College. At the same time, he pursued his high school education at Аrt Сеntеr Соllеgе. He took these extra classes before he joined Stanford.

He also worked as an unpaid intern at Red Bull. His paid internship was a medical company in Cape Town, South Africa, as well as at Intuit on TxtWeb Project.

One of the most significant of Evan Spiegel accomplishments was his ability to create Snapchat, which is an image messaging and multimedia mobile application. Having always had an interest in technology, and after attending the prestigious Arts school, he went on to Stanford University. It was at this point that he met fellow students, Bobby Murphy and Reggie Brown, with whom he would one day form Snapchat.

Spiegel was a Product Design major. Together with Brown, he started the prototype for Snapchat as a project for his classes. Gradually his interest in developing the prototype due to which he dropped out before completing his degree.

Along with Brown and Murphy, he launched the mobile application in 2011, and it registered significant growth and progress over the years. This growth made him the youngest billionaire at some point. With time, Brown moved away from the project due to Spiegel's demanding nature as a boss. Many of his employees hardly last a year in his company. Even so, it appears as though this is what has pushed the company to grow to where it is today.

How old was Evan Spiegel when he founded Snapchat?

Spiegel rose to become one of the youngest public company CEOs at age 26 when his company began trading in March 2017. Even so, the company's creation happened way earlier in 2011.

Evan Spiegel co-founded Snapchat, which was his proposed class project. He worked on the idea with his friend, Bobby Murphy, while still studying product design at Stanford University in 2011. Currently, Spiegel is chief executive of the Los Angeles-based social media messaging company, which has been reported to have 150 million users every day.

How old was Evan Spiegel when he became a billionaire?

The young CEO became a billionaire, joining some of the world's tech billionaires at the age of 29 years. Life appears to be going on well for Evan Spiegel. The 29-year-old is one of the youngest billionaires in the world, with an estimated net worth around $4 billion.

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr

The world is always looking out for influential power couples. While Kerr, 36, and Evan, 29 are pretty influential on their own, together they make one of the most famous and unstoppable couple. Miranda has made a mark in the beauty and modeling world, while her partner Spiegel joined the world's greatest in technology with his app, Snapchat.

The two met at a dinner hosted by Louis Vuitton in 2014. They took things very slowly as they got to know each other. Miranda revealed that her partner was very traditional and that it would only take marriage before she could have a baby. She was engaged in 2016, making her Evan Spiegel fiance. They then got married in 2017, and a year later, got their first son together, Hart Spiegel, named after Evan's grandfather.

Their wedding was in May 2017, at their home in Brentwood, California. The wedding was an intimate affair as expected since Spiegel is a very private person. It had a guest list of about 50 guests in attendance, many of whom were "high-profile" or models. It was reported that guests were picked up at checkpoints and driven to Spiegel and Kerr's home in blacked-out limos.

While some people may worry about the age difference between the two, it seems as though Miranda found the right balance for her in a young man with an old soul. She describes her husband as a 20-something-year-old with the soul of a 50-year-old. Evan prefers to spend time with family than do what most rich young men his age would.

Their relationship is majorly private, except for the few high-profile public appearances they make as a couple. They can also be seen on social media sharing pictures of them enjoying spending time together.

Evan Spiegel kids

A year after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, Hart. They have recently welcomed their second son, Myles. The family is expanding as the new baby joins his two brothers Hart, the couple's first son together, and Flynn, who is Kerr's son from her first marriage with Bloom. They all seem to be a happy modern family.

Evan Spiegel Instagram

Evan Spiegel Instagram account may be non-existent, but his wife is a regular user of the platform despite her dislike for Facebook's imitating her partner's ideas. Apparently, Facebook heavily adopted the stories features from Snapchat into their Instagram and Whatsapp. Even so, the feature seems to have garnered twice the number of users on Facebook's apps than it has on Snapchat.

Evan Spiegel height

Evan is 6' 0” and weighs 73 kgs, according to Stars Unfolded.

Evan Spiegel net worth 2020

Followers of world billionaires will ask questions such as, how much is the owner of Snapchat worth? Well, Evan, who is Snapchat's co-founder, has an estimated net worth value of $2.5 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His shares in the company are 210,970,819.

Does Evan Spiegel still own Snapchat?

Spiegel and Murphy, whose fortunes are majorly composed of their stakes in Snap, each owns 18%. The real value of their stock keeps changing depending on the market as prices keep fluctuating.

Evan Spiegel house

When you have a net worth valued in billions of dollars, you can actually afford any of the luxuries life has to offer. This explains the lifestyle that Evan Spiegel leads. His house is a great example of this.

Together with his wife Miranda, the couple owns a $12 million home in LA. They bought the 164-square-foot home which comes with city views, a pool and pool house, as well as a home gym, and a guest house before they tied the knot.

The lavish home is said to have been the brainchild of famous California architect Gerard Colcord who designed it. Some of the features that make it stand out include:

Its location in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

It has over 7,100 square feet of living space.

It has a kitchen full of marble.

The finishing in the formal dining room is done with dark gray woods, which is similar to the library's theme.

It has eight bathrooms, seven bedrooms, and a fully stocked gym with workout gear.

Evan Spiegel is a successful businessman and family man. He is married to one of the most beautiful models in the world. With his considerable net worth, he can live a luxurious lifestyle with his wife and kids. He is a true inspiration to kids that have a dream since they can pursue and actualize them to become a reality just as it is for Evan now.

