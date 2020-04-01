Home | News | General | Amazing details about Randy Orton that every WWE fan should know

Randy Orton comes from a family of wrestling pros. Today, he is one of the biggest and the most celebrated WWE wrestlers.

Image: instagram.com, @randyorton

Source: Instagram

Here is all you need to know about the performer's background, love life and children.

Profile summary

Background: Was Randy Orton in the military?

The star was born in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1980 to nurse Elaine and professional wrestler Bob Orton Jr. He grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, and attended Hazelwood Central High School.

Randy graduated from high school in 1998 and later enrolled in the United States Marine Corps. He then received a dishonorable charge a year after joining the corps.

Image: instagram.com, @randyorton

Source: Instagram

Randy's discharge was due to unauthorized absences on two occasions and for disobeying a superior officer's direct order. During his time in the military, he had gotten a 'USMC' marine corps tattoo, but he covered it up after his bad conduct discharge.

Does Randy Orton have siblings? He has two brothers and a sister; Nathan, Roderick and Rebecca 'Becky' Orton.

Randy Orton WWE career

After leaving the military, Randy chose to forge a career in wrestling. This was no surprise as he comes from a family of pro wrestlers.

His father, "Cowboy" Bob Orton, uncle Barry "Barry O" Orton, and late grandfather "The Big O," Bob Orton, Sr, are all retired wrestlers. His family members tried dissuading him from this career path, but he remained adamant.

He joined WWE in 2001 when he was just 21 years old. Triple H and Ric Flair mentored him.

Three years later, in 2004, he became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion. He was 24 years old. Now, 19 years after joining WWE, he is one of their most decorated performers.

He has nine WWE Championships and four World Heavyweight Championships. These titles put him among the top five best WWE wrestlers with famous performers such as John Cena, Ric Flair Triple H, and Hulk Hogan

Randy Orton age

Randy Orton birthday is on 1st April. He is currently 39 years old and will turn 40 come 1st April 2020.

Randy Orton height

The professional wrestler is quite tall. He stands at 6 ft 5 inches and weighs about 110 kgs.

Image: instagram.com, @randyorton

Source: Instagram

His other body measurements are

Chest - 46 inches

- 46 inches Biceps - 16 inches

- 16 inches Waist - 33 inches

Randy Orton wife

Randy Orton and Kim Marie Kessler first met at a WWE event in New York City. Before they started dating, Kim had been a huge wrestling and WWE fan.

In the beginning, Randy mistakenly assumed that Kim was embellishing how big a fan of the sport she was to impress him. These assumptions were quickly put to bed when he eventually met all her family and friends who confirmed all her stories.

Image: instagram.com, @randyorton

Source: Instagram

In 2019, in a WWE interview with Cathy Kelley, he revealed that at the beginning of their relationship, Kim used to hide the fact that she was dating him.

Since her family and friends were big wrestling fans and knew how big a fan of Orton she was, Kim would lie about who she was going to see:

It’s funny because, for a while, there my wife, Kim, didn’t want to stooge off the fact that she was going to visit Randy Orton, so all the cousins and friends, when she was leaving—I was ‘Sandy Norton.

Image: twitter.com, @kim.orton01

Source: Twitter

After dating for a little over three years, the couple got engaged in July 2015 while on vacation in Bora Bora. They got married four months later on 14th November 2015.

Randy Orton kids

On 25th May 2016, about five months after their wedding, Kim took to her Twitter page to announce that she and her husband were expecting their first child together.

Image: instagram.com, @kim.orton01

Source: Instagram

Brooklyn Rose Orton was born later the same year in November. She is now three-years-old.

While Brooklyn was the couple's first child together, they have a total of five children between them. Before they got married, they each had children from previous marriages.

Their blended family includes three boys from Kessler's previous relationship as well as a daughter, Alana, from Randy's previous marriage to Samantha Speno.

Alana Marie Orton was born on 12th July 2008. Not much is known about the boys other than the fact that two of them are named Anthony and Robbie

Randy Orton net worth

How much is Randy Orton worth? The professional wrestler has an estimated net worth of about $11 million. As for his salary, Randy Orton is believed to make about $3 million a year purely from his WWE contract

Randy Orton tattoos

The star has full sleeve tattoos on both arms as well as one at the top of his back. Here are some of his most pronounced/precious ones.

Kim - In 2015, right after their wedding, the couple got his and hers tattoos of each other's name tattooed on their middle fingers with a little heart at the end

Image: instagram.com, @kimmariekessler

Source: Instagram

Bible verse - Inked on the back of his right arm is a bible verse excerpt from 1 Peter 5:8. It says:

Be Sober, Be Vigilant, Because Your Adversary The Devil, As A Roaring Lion, Walketh About Seeking Whom He May Devour.

Alana - While his arms might be covered in ink, this one stands out as it is his only colour tattoo. The rose with her name and date of birth in Roman numbers are on his left arm.

- While his arms might be covered in ink, this one stands out as it is his only colour tattoo. The rose with her name and date of birth in Roman numbers are on his left arm. Tribal tattoo - Located at the top of his back and shoulders, the tattoo has no particular meaning behind it

- Located at the top of his back and shoulders, the tattoo has no particular meaning behind it Skulls - These tattoos are his most prominent ones. While he has a couple of them on his right bicep, his right arm is covered with them from shoulder to wrist.

According to the actor/wrestler, these are some of his most meaningful tattoos. He, however, had never disclosed the meaning behind them.

Matching tattoos - Apart from the his and her's names on their fingers, Kim and Randy also have one more matching tattoo. Kim's is on her right collarbone, while her husband's is along his rib on his left side.

Randy Orton movies

For many years, fans have wondered if WWE is scripted. The answer to this is yes.

Most wrestlers' arguments and fights on the ring are usually scripted in order to make the show more fun for the viewers.

Some of the WWE shows he has been in are:

WWE Confidential

WWE Velocity

WWE Sunday Night Heat

WWE Byte This!

WWE NXT

WWE Saturday Morning Slam

Other than these WWE films and series, he has also lent his voice to multiple WWE video games. Movies that he has been in are:

That's What I Am (2011) - Ed Freel

(2011) - 12 Rounds 2: Reloaded (2013) - Nick Malloy

(2013) - The Condemned 2 (2015) - Will Tanner

(2015) - Shooter (2016) - James Richards

(2016) - Changeland (2019) - Martin

Randy Orton RKO

The RKO in WWE is Randy Orton's finishing move in the ring. The move is named after him using his full name initials.

RKO was popularized in 2015/2016, through fan-made Vines. Despite this being his best and widely known move, he did not invent it. John Laurinaitis invented the move in 1987.

If anyone is wondering about the song played whenever he makes his entrance to the ring, Randy Orton theme song is Voices by Jim Johnson featuring Rev Theory.

Randy Orton has a beautiful blended family and wife. He also has quite an amazing career both as an actor and wrestler. The star shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

[embedded content]

