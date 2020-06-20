Home | News | General | WBC champion Tyson Fury risks 8-year ban after doping related secret uncovered

- Tyson Fury is in hot water after a farmer claimed he was offered £25,000 to lie about supplying uncastrated boar to the heavyweight in 2015

- Fury and his cousin Hughie tested positive to hard substance and they blamed it on the boar they both ate

- The WBC champion could be banned for the next eight years which would put an end to his glittering boxing career

Tyson Fury is currently being investigated after a farmer named Martin Carefoot was offered £25,000 to lie after the heavyweight boxer failed a doping test in 2015, cited on The Sun.

Fury and his cousin Hughie tested positive to a drug shortly after the Gypsy King defeated Christian Hammer.

But the British fighter claimed the illegal high level of steroid nandrolone found in his system was because he ate an uncastrated wild boar.

According to Mail, Carefoot claimed that he lied to investigators about supplying the meat on the promise of receiving a £25,000 bribe.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said: “The farmer making these outrageous allegations sent me a letter last October, full of errors and basically telling me he had committed perjury by signing statements under oath and lying.

“When I called him, he asked for money. I told him to clear off and get in contact with UKAD. He chose not to speak to UKAD but instead speak to a newspaper.

“How anybody can take this man seriously is beyond belief. Tyson has never met this man in his life. What a load of rubbish.

“We’ll leave this with UKAD to look into and don’t expect it to go any further.”

Fury could be banned for eight years if found guilty by the UK Anti-Doping agency.

