Arsenal boss Arteta plots move for top French defender despite Coronavirus struggle

Issa Diop has become a summer target for Arsenal as the Gunners are looking to make reinforces in the summer, reports claim, cited on The Sun.

According to British news media outlet Mirror, Mikel Arteta believes the West Ham central defender will solve Arsenal's problems at the back.

The Hammers are currently battling for their Premier League survival as they are rooted to 16th on the log.

And if they get relegated into the Championship, the deal for the 23-year-old will be a lot easier than when they escape the drop.

Diop joined West Ham in 2018 for £22.5million from Ligue 1 side Toulouse and the center-back has impressed despite their struggles this campaign.

Premier League pair Man United and Chelsea have also been linked with the French star as both clubs look to add quality players to the squad ahead of next term.

Arteta is looking to use the defensive pairing of Diop and William Saliba who is currently on loan with Saint-Etienne.

