NNPC discloses what triggered Abule Ado explosion

A statement from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has attributed gas explosion as the cause of the blast which occurred at Abule Ado area of Lagos state.

Kennie Obateru, a spokesperson of the NNPC, disclosed that the blast which occurred on Sunday, March 15, was happened after a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near the corporation’s System 2B pipeline right of way, Channels TV reports.

Citing preliminary findings, the NNPC spokesperson said the report indicated that the impact of the explosion was huge that it led to the collapse of nearby houses and damaged some NNPC pipelines.

Obateru said the NNPC took measure to contain the fire by halting pumping operation on the Atlas Cove-Mosimi pipeline which was active at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, fresh details available to Legit.ng show that a man, who is described as his parents' only son, and his wife, said to be an only daughter, were killed in the explosion that rocked a part of Lagos on Sunday, March 15.

The couple, according to their neighbours, got married two years ago. Ganiyu Olayiwola, who is the head of the federal fire service in Lagos state, confirmed that four people died in the incident that shook some parts of the state.

Photographs available to Legit.ng showed rescuers and government officials at the scene evacuating the remains of the couple amid tears and wailing by neighbours.

This medium also obtained photographs of the wreckage of houses and vehicles affected by the explosion, whose cause is yet to be revealed by the authorities.

In a related report, Lagosians on social media are currently on edge following a recent pipeline explosion that happened around the Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area. Many were seen on popular micro blogging platform, Twitter, giving brief recounts of their experiences when the explosion took place.

A lot of Lagos residents claimed that they heard the loud bang which left an impact on their windows, doors and other items in their houses.

