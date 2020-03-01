Coronavirus: Suspected Case In Enugu Tests Negative
The laboratory result of the patient in Enugu suspected to have #COVID19 is NEGATIVE
It is important to wait for confirmation from NCDC before spreading information on social media.
NCDC will continue to provide updates to the public
