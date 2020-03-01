Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Suspected Case In Enugu Tests Negative
Lagos Explosion: The Principal Of Bethlehem Girls College Is Dead (Photos)
NNPC reveals cause of Lagos explosion, level of damage

Coronavirus: Suspected Case In Enugu Tests Negative



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The laboratory result of the patient in Enugu suspected to have #COVID19 is NEGATIVE

It is important to wait for confirmation from NCDC before spreading information on social media.

NCDC will continue to provide updates to the public

alt
alt
DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 162