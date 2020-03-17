Home | News | General | NNPC reveals cause of Lagos explosion, level of damage

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said the explosion which rocked Abule Ado Area of Lagos State was as a result of gas explosion.

Recall that an explosion rocked the Abule Ado area of Lagos at the early hours of Sunday.

There had been speculation that the explosion emanated from an NNPC pipeline but the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, on Sunday evening refuted that claim.

In a statement on Sunday, the NNPC boss said investigations found that a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near the corporation’s system 2B Pipeline Right of Way which resulted in the explosion.

“The explosion was so huge that it led to the collapse of nearby houses and damaged NNPC pipeline and efforts were made to curtail the resultant fire, he added.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari and other top Management of the corporation departed to Lagos this evening for an on-the-spot assessment at the scene of the incident.

Obateru added that the corporation has immediately stopped ongoing pumping operations on the Atlas Cove-Mosimi pipeline which was active at the time of explosion.

The release explained that NNPC had already mobilized its in-house combined team consisting of Health Safety Environment experts, Medical and Security personnel from its nearby Satellite Depot in Lagos, even as Lagos State Fire Service was also rallied to extinguish the fire.

“More fire firefighting personnel and equipment were mobilised from the NNPC Mosimi Area Office to provide extra fill up to the ongoing operation.

“Members of the public and residents of the affected communities should remain calm as the temporary shutdown of the petroleum products pipeline would not affect the normal supply of products to Lagos and its environs.

“The fire, currently burring at controlled conditions, was being fought headlong, a detailed assessment of the incident is underway to establish the extent of damage to the pipeline,” the statement added.

The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, condoled with the victims of the incident, praying that God provides them succour at this hour.

