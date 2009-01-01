Home | News | General | Governor Sanwo-Olu sets up N2 Billion relief fund to help victims of Lagos explosion
Governor Sanwo-Olu sets up N2 Billion relief fund to help victims of Lagos explosion
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has set up a N2 billion relief fund for victims of the recent explosion in the state.
He made the announcement while addressing journalists at the scene of the explosion on Monday.
The incident which happened at Soba community in Abule Ado area of the state led to the loss of lives and property.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 146