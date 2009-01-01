Home | News | General | Robbers hold family of Premier League star at knifepoint during Champions League match

- Jan Vertonghen's family were held to ransom while he played for Tottenham during Champions League clash with Leipzig

- The 32-year-old's wife and two children were robbed by burglars who forced their way into their home in London

- Sadio Mane, Mamadou Sakho, Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil have also experienced robbers attack

Jan Vertonghen's family held captive at knifepoint by four armed men during Tottenham's Champions League clash with Leipzig in Germany, cited on BBC.

The robbers forced their way into his home wearing balaclavas with his wife and two children inside the house, as they carted away with valuables.

Police confirmed men wearing balaclavas forced their way into the house while his wife and children were inside.

A spokesperson of Spurs said: "We have been supporting Jan and his family through this terribly traumatic time.

"We encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to help the police with their investigation."

The Belgium international is the latest footballer to be targeted by criminals with Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho and Liverpool's Sadio Mane were also robbed while on duties for their respective clubs.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were also attacked last July by a couple of knife-wielding n in London.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Issa Diop has become a summer target for Arsenal as the Gunners are looking to make reinforces in the summer, reports claim, cited on The Sun.

According to British news media outlet Mirror, Mikel Arteta believes the West Ham central defender will solve Arsenal's problems at the back.

The Hammers are currently battling for their Premier League survival as they are rooted to 16th on the log.

And if they get relegated into the Championship, the deal for the 23-year-old will be a lot easier than when they escape the drop.

Diop joined West Ham in 2018 for £22.5million from Ligue 1 side Toulouse and the center-back has impressed despite their struggles this campaign.

Premier League pair Man United and Chelsea have also been linked with the French star as both clubs look to add quality players to the squad ahead of next term.

Arteta is looking to use the defensive pairing of Diop and William Saliba who is currently on loan with Saint-Etienne.

