Home | News | General | Jubilation at Emirates stadium as Arsenal set to qualify for Champions League on 1 condition

- Arsenal are currently ninth on the Premier League table

- The 2019-2020 season has been suspended due to the spread of coronavirus

- The Gunners could qualify for the Champions League if Premier League is declared void

Arsenal could be featuring in next season’s UEFA Champions League if the suspended Premier League season is declared null and void, Daily Star reports.

The Gunners are currently 9th on the Premier League table, but things may change as league stakeholders are set to meet to decide how the season will end.

The continued spread of the coronavirus has forced league administrators to suspend the competition until April 4.

Reports say FA boss Greg Clarke has informed top club officials that he is not sure if the current league season will end up getting finished.

If the season is declared void, the Gunners' fifth position last season would be good enough to get them a slot in next season Champions League.

Recall that Manchester City have been banned from UEFA competitions, if this appeal isn’t overturned, that could make way for the Emitates stadium side.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool could be denied their first league in title in 30 years if 14 of the 20 Premier League clubs vote to void the 2019-2020 season which has been suspended till April 4.

Premier League chiefs ordered the suspension of the league due to the continued spread of the coronavirus which has now killed 35 people in the UK.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus including Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi with over 1300 people infected in the country.

Liverpool are currently 25 points ahead of second placed team Manchester city, but their fate now lies in the hands of other Premier League teams.

The final decision as regards what happens will depend solely on 14 out of the 20 clubs.

The are two options, the first would be to end the season as it stands, an idea which will be massively supported by Jurgen Klopp’s side, while the second is to host a play-off competition.

