Home | News | General | Nigeria is disintegrating, we need restructuring - Sheikh Gumi says, blasts 'some northern leaders'

- Sheikh Abubakar Gumi says restructuring is the only solution to the security challenges bedevilling the country

- The former soldier turned Islamic cleric submitted that when states are given autonomy, people will tackle their challenges collectively

- Gumi also called for a national confab, adding that constitution review will not solve Nigeria's teeming problems

Sheikh Abubakar Gumi says the idea of restructuring will come in a natural way because Nigeria is at a point where states should be given autonomy to control their affairs.

Speaking with Daily Sun, the soldier-turned Islamic cleric said although some northern elites are against restructuring, the need for the country to put the idea on the forefront of urgency is manifested in the incessant attacks in the north.

Gumi said the menace of bandits, kidnappers and Boko Haram in the north suggests that youths in each region of the country are craving for a system that they can see as theirs.

Security experts proffer solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges

The leader of the Nigerian Muslim Shura Assembly also urged the government to convene a national conference where all aggrieved parties will be invited to discuss the problems of the country.

Gumi talks about security, says some northern leaders are against restructuring.

Source: Twitter

"Restructuring has already started. It has started with the bandits. They are holding a large chunk of landmass in the north and nobody can enter there; not even the government. They are their own authority there. So, you see, Nigeria is disintegrating," Gumi said.

"If you give states some levels of autonomy like we have in America where Texas, for instance, has different laws from other states; they also control their resources and others. If you do something like that and the Federal Government concerns itself with policing so that states don’t infringe on minority rights we will be treading the right path.

"When we restructure in this manner then Nigeria will work... the government should organize a true National Conference involving all the important people."

SERAP names ex-governors collecting double pay, tells FG what to do to them (full list)

Sheikh Gumi said the review of the constitution cannot solve the problems currently bedevilling the country, adding that as far as politicians rig the election and ride to power through the influence of their parties, Nigeria will remain in stagnation.

The cleric dusted the insinuations that lawmakers are representing people and dubbed the 2019 election as "the worst election in Nigeria."

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sheikh Abubakar Gumi suggested that monarchy institution should be abolished because of it a tool in the hand of politicians.

The Islamic cleric said Muhammadu Sanusi's removal by Kano government suggested that the system is 'archaic and overdue.'

Gumi berated the deposed emir for being hypocritical, adding that Sanusi rode in Rolls Royce when his subjects languished in abject poverty.

Shehu Sani reacts to bandits' attacks in Kaduna, recommends solution

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Nigeria Latest News: Emir Sanusi Says Mosques Should be Converted into Schools | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...