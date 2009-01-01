Home | News | General | Broke poor idiots, can y’all dress? - Harrysong asks critics of his outfit to AMVCA

The much anticipated Africa Magic Viwers Coice Awards (AMVCA) went down over the weekend and it was indeed a beautiful night that witnessed the attendance of top players in the Nigerian movie industry.

Apart from the celebration of the talent and hard work of actors and actresses, the event was also an avenue for superstars to showcase the creativity of local designers through the outfits they wore.

While many celebrities managed to make the list of the best dressed at the event, it was a different case for sensational singer Harrysong.

The music star had taken to his official Instagram page to share photos of his outfit to the event and instead of getting praises and commendations, his comment section was filled with heavy criticisms over his choice of outfit.

Harrysong was seen rocking an ‘agbada’ over a shirt, trouser and an all stars sneakers.

In a different post, the singer was seen in some hilarious manipulations that had been created from his page.

Check out the posts shared on his page below:

However, even if Harrysong accommodated the attempt at humor by internet trolls, he was quick to clamp down on them in his comment section.

The singer while reacting to backlash on his page, described his naysayers as ‘broke poor idiots.’ He also asked if they could dress.

"Fck all of you commenting rubbish here, broke poor idiots, can y’all dress?" The singer queried.

In a related AMVCA story, Legit.ng previously gathered a report that highlighted some of the best dressed celebrities at the movie industry’s biggest night. BBNaija’s stars Mercy Eke and Mike Edwards snagged the award of the night as best dressed, while media personality Denola Grey and Ghanaian actress Nana Akudoo got praised on social media.

