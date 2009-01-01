Home | News | General | After dethronement, Kano anti-corruption agency reportedly set to summon Sanusi over fresh N2.2bn land scam

After dethronement as the emir of Kano, the Kano state public complaints and anti-corruption commission is reportedly set to summon Muhammadu Sanusi over fresh corruption allegations.

ThisDay newspaper, citing an anonymous source, said the commission would invite Sanusi to defend himself against his alleged involvement in a N2.2 billion land scam.

The newspaper reports that the scam allegedly involved the sale of some hectares of land in Darmanawa Phase I and II and Bubbugaji in Kano.

The commission reportedly said it has gathered enough evidence to invite, investigate the deposed monarch and others allegedly involved in the scam.

A Federal High Court had earlier reportedly stopped the anti-graft agency from investigating Sanusi over the alleged scam.

However, ThisDay reports that the commission said it will go ahead to summon Sanusi, citing an alleged ruling by the Court of Appeal which affirmed the agency's power to investigate allegations of corruption against any person in the state.

The source said Sanusi's dethronement will not stop the investigations just as he clarified that the fresh probe is different from the earlier corruption allegation against the former monarch, that is, the alleged mismanagement of N3.4 billion emirate funds.

Muhuyi Rimingado who is the chairman of the commission also reportedly confirmed the fresh allegations against Sanusi.

Rimingado said the fresh probe was initiated by a whistleblower, adding that Sanusi has a case to answer.

He said the land was illegally sold to a company at the alleged instance of Sanusi, adding that some proceeds from the land sold, over N2 billion, were also laundered.

Rimingado said some of the proceeds of the sales remitted to the emirate council bank account can be traced to the companies of interest to Sanusi.

In a related development, popular Islamic cleric, Abubakar Mahmud Gumi, has reacted to the dethronement of Sanusi by calling for the traditional institution to be abolished because "it is dragging us back."

Gumi, who is a leader of Nigerian Muslim Shura Assembly (NIMSA), made this known while speaking with The Sun on issues bordering on Nigerian politics, insecurity and restructuring.

The MIMSA leader stressed that monarch institution is "archaic and long overdue" because the United States which Nigeria modelled its democracy after abolished the system centuries ago.

Gumi said the removal of Sanusi has nothing to do with politics but a power struggle in the north which has seen the region's elites polarised along political borders, citing the removal of former Sultan of Sokoto by former military ruler Sani Abacha as a case study.

The outspoken Islamic cleric, however, berated the former emir for being hypocritical. He said Sanusi, a former CBN governor, "was not just vocal, he is vocal in telling half the truth because he will say something and do something different."

