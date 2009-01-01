Home | News | General | Newspapers review for March 16: What Buhari said about Abule Ado pipeline explosion

Major headlines of mainstream Nigerian newspapers for Monday, March 16, revolve around President Muhammadu Buhari's condolence message to victims of the recent Abule Ado pipeline explosion.

This Day reports that in his reaction to the recent disaster that killed at least 15 persons, President Buhari expressed deep sadness and referred to the incident as a tragedy.

As quoted by one of his media aides, Garba Shehu, on Sunday, March 15, the president said that"A misfortune of whatever scale anywhere is a tragedy to the country..."

The Nigerian leader sent his sympathies to victims of the disaster, the people and government of Lagos state.

Newspapers review for March 16: This Day

The Guardian report that the explosion blew off the roofs of many structures and burnt down many houses in the Abule Ado part of Amuwo Odofin local government area of the state.

The online newspaper revealed that the inferno occurred around 9:00 am when a lot of churches were just beginning their morning services.

NEMA reveals the real cause of Abule Ado explosion in Lagos

Newspapers review for March 16: The Guardian

Still on this, Vanguard reports that schoolchildren were among the 15 casualties from the explosion.

The newspaper also said that a father, a mother and their two sons on their way to church were also involved in the sad news.

Moreover, while not less than 200 persons have been displaced, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said that the fire started with an explosion from a gas cylinder.

Newspapers review for March 16: Vanguard

The Nation reports that a Reverend sister was a victim of the pipeline explosion and that a lot of vehicles were destroyed in the fire.

Reacting to the development, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for calm among Lagosians, advising them to apply caution in their activities so as to ensure safety.

On his part, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of the state, has said that those responsible for this large-scale disaster must be brought to book.

Newspapers review for March 16: The Nation

Punch reports that there are fears that the Nigerian economy might slip into recession if drastic measures by the federal government are not put in place.

This is as the price of crude oil crashed, threatening to wipe off about $8.63 billion in six months which is expected to accrue to the nation's account.

Newspapers review for March 16: Punch

