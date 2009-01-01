Home | News | General | Bola Tinubu reacts to Abule Ado explosion, calls for strong action

- A chieftain of the APC, Bola Tinubu, demands that everyone who had a hand in the Abule Ado explosion in Lagos is punished

- The APC leader, who commiserated with families and relations of those who lost their lives, says the tragedy should not have happened

- Tinubu notes that the authorities must get to the root of the incident in order to ensure that a similar incident does not occur again

A chieftain of the APC, Bola Tinubu, has called on the authorities to punish all those who had a hand in the Abule Ado explosion in Lagos.

Tinubu in a statement on Sunday night, March 15, through his media office, made the call when condemning the explosion which has reportedly claimed about 15 lives so far, This Day reports.

The APC leader, who commiserated with families and relations of those who lost their lives, said the tragedy should not have happened.

Sanwo-Olu reacts to Lagos explosion, unveils plans for victims

Bola Tinubu has commiserated with families and relations of those who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

Source: UGC

“This tragedy should not have happened. Those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident did not deserve to die so gruesomely,” he said.

He stated that the authorities must get to the root of the incident in order to ensure that a similar occurrence does not happen again.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Tinubu insisted that no matter how highly placed they may be, everyone responsible for the tragedy should face the law.

Meanwhile, a statement from the NNPC has attributed gas explosion as the cause of the blast which occurred at Abule Ado area of Lagos state.

Kennie Obateru, a spokesperson of the NNPC, disclosed that the blast which occurred on Sunday, March 15, was happened after a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near the corporation’s System 2B pipeline right of way, Channels TV report.

President Buhari reacts to Abule Ado explosion

Citing preliminary findings, the NNPC spokesperson said the report indicated that the impact of the explosion was huge that it led to the collapse of nearby houses and damaged some NNPC pipelines.

Obateru said the NNPC took measure to contain the fire by halting pumping operation on the Atlas Cove-Mosimi pipeline which was active at the time of the incident.

In a related report, the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reacted to the explosion at Abule Ado area of Lagos state which left many dead and others injured in the early hours of Sunday, March 15.

In a thread of tweets posted via his official Twitter handle on Monday, March 16, Sanwo-Olu said condolences to everyone affected by the gas explosion.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

We don’t have a government in Nigeria - man laments after Abule Egba explosion | Legit TV

NEMA reveals the real cause of Abule Ado explosion in Lagos

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...