Davido spotted paying attention as he studies the Bible with his sister on family private jet

Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has once again trended online for his devotion to God. The singer was seen paying rapt attention as he being educated about the word of God.

A while ago Davido and his sister, Sharon Ademefun, trended on social media for a similar reason. The singer and his sister were seen in church worshiping God passionately. The video showed them singing devotion to God.

In a new video shared on his sister's Instagram page, the siblings were seen reading their Bible together inside their wealthy family's private jet.

The singer's sister who is popularly known as Rona and lifeorrona on her Instagram page was seen explaining somethings in the Bible to her brother and Davido was spotted in the video listening attentively.

Davido also shared a photo of the moment on his Instagram story. He stated that they had Bible study.

Source: Instagram story @davidofficial

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the singer's wealthy father, Adedeji Adeleke, recently acquired a new private jet which is said to be worth about $62 million (N22,661,000,000). A video of the newly acquired aircraft on the official Instagram page of top media executive, Chief Dele Momodu.

The aircraft is a Bombardier Global Express 6000 which is meant to be used for the purpose of long haul flights. In the video, some officials at the airport were seen on ground as the aircraft made its way to a hanger.

Shortly after the news of the new aircraft broke, an excited Davido took to his official Instagram page with a congratulatory message for his loving dad. The doting son teasingly added that the aircraft is not just for his dad alone, but also his own.

