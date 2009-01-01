Home | News | General | Watch the moment 80-year-old Arab man marries 12-year-old girl, world reacts (see video)

- The video of an unnamed old man who got married to a 12-year-old girl has surfaced on the internet

- The old man, said to be 80 years old, is seen in the video excited as he takes steps to a room where his bride was kept

- The video has resulted in condemnation from most of those who have commented concerning the wedding

A video of a supposed 80-year-old Arab man getting married to a girl, whose age is put at 12 by those carrying the message on social media, has caused some ripples.

In the video, the old man could be seen showing excitement as he walked towards the little girl who lying on a well-decorated bed.

The old man's gait was greeted with cheers and celebration by the women around as he moved to the room where the girl was waiting.

The man then got to the room and, while smiling, hugged the bride.

80-year-old Arab man reportedly weds 12-year-old girl (video)

A lot of those who commented wondered why an old man of his age would decided to marry such a small girl.

Many others asked his level of strength to keep a young girl happy in marriage.

A respondent with the handle @bpaj, commented: "As a Muslim woman, I am so grateful that my parents brought me the western world. I am disgusted by Arabs. Not all of Middle East is like this but Saudi and surrounding Arab countries are. I am so ashamed."

Another respondent, @Manu11576389, lamented: "These women inside the tents taking videos are the ones who are NOT letting Islam evolve with the modern world. They are to be blamed."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In her reaction, another respondent, Melanie Lauren wondered: "I don't understand how this is still allowed in the 21st century. It's not like the MidEast and Muslims around the world don't have access to other cultures and don't know better."

Bribe-seeking Nigerian policeman caught on camera during 'transaction'

Legit.ng earlier reported how Nigerian man identified as Oga Nature Udoh on Facebook, celebrated his 16th year wedding anniversary on Saturday, February 15.

Udoh kicked off the celebration by introducing his absolutely beautiful family members to his followers on social media.

The family portrait posted by the celebrant featured his wife, whom he described as a God-sent , his five biological children, three adopted ones and a house help that has been serving their family.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) - Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

How will you react if you find out your partner’s best friend is his/her ex-lover? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...