Lagos Explosion: Senate President, Lawan commiserates with victims

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the victims of the explosion that occurred on Sunday morning at Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan condoled with all those who lost loved ones in the incident.

He also sympathised with those who are injured and those who lost property to the inferno.

The Senate President also commiserated with the Lagos State Government over the tragic incident and prayed that God will comfort all those who are affected.

Lawan called on the relevant authorities and agencies to get to the root of the incident with a view to forestalling a recurrence.

