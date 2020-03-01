Home | News | General | Boko Haram: Terrorists allegedly attack Nguru community in Borno, kill 3

Three people have reportedly been killed while five others were evacuated to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for treatment over injuries sustained from stray bullets following insurgent attacks at Ngururi community in Borno state, Northeast Nigeria.

Residents of the area told newsmen on Sunday that the incident occurred on Saturday night when terrorists stormed the area and set the village on fire.

According to the villagers, many of them escaped to the bush to avoid being abducted during the attack.

“Residents were reportedly hit by stray bullets while trying to escape as the terrorists set the village ablaze” a local told journalists

The local said the suspected terrorists came in gun trucks and motorcycles and torched several houses and other property, before fleeing towards the Alau Dam route into Sambisa Forest.

Confirming the incident on Sunday in Maiduguri, Bulama Yuram, a survivor who fled to Dalori camp said that his car and other personal effects were also set ablaze by the insurgents.

He said the terrorists came in from the Dalori axis to attack Ngururi community on Saturday at about 11 pm.

While lamenting the incessant attacks, Bulama said he was saved by God as most of the houses and properties in the community were razed in the latest attack.

