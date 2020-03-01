Home | News | General | Lagos Explosion: Wizkid ask God to take back 2020

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has sympathized with those affected by the recent explosion in Lagos state.

The pop star sent his condolences on his verified Twitter account

Recall that earlier on Sunday an explosion rocked the Abule-Ado Area of Lagos State.

There were speculations that the explosion emanated from an NNPC pipeline but the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru refuted the claims.

The NNPC boss said investigations found that a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near the corporation’s system 2B Pipeline Right of Way which resulted in the explosion.

Reacting to the tragedy which allegedly claimed five lives, the ‘Joro’ crooner asked God to take back the year 2020.

He, however, urged Nigerians to pray for the world in the face of challenges

He wrote: “Explosion in Lagos? God take back 2020!

“God Please guide and protect our people.

“Don’t forget to say a prayer for the world.love you all and stay safe.”

